On May 30, 2021, Kim E. Cornell Chapman Myers Denniston passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, at Spring Mill Meadows, Indianapolis, Ind. She bravely coped with cancer for a short time. She was born April 25, 1957 in Waverly, N.Y.
Kim was predeceased by grandparents Manford A. and Marion E. Cornell and Leland and Gertrude Jordan, aunts Betty Cornell, Sharon Cornell and uncle Manford V. Cornell and her beloved mother Harriet Marleah Jordan Cornell.
She leaves behind her father Frederick A. Cornell and stepmother Yvonne Cornell. Brothers Nikki A. Cornell (Luann), Randy L. Cornell (Leola) and stepsister Laurie Wright. Their children, Christopher A. Cornell (Teigan), Samantha Shepard (Allen), Trisha Cornell (Colby), Blake Neal (Brianna), Hollie Floto (Kyle), and 11 siblings grandchildren. Uncles and aunts, Robert and Beverly Cornell, Richard and Sherry Cornell, Mark and Vicki Walters and Sharon Hallahan. Cousins Debra Cornell, James, Mark and Charles Cornell, Stephanie Fegley, Erin Baker, Matthew Walters, Shawn Hallahan, Stacie and Melissa.
Also Kim’s husbands Curtis Chapman, father of Christine M. Chapman-Myers and Michael E. Chapman-Myers; Michael Myers, father of Rebecca (Becky) Myers Schoolcraft; and lastly, Claude Denniston. Her precious grandchildren are Tashiyana, Kivahni, Tyler, Dustin, Caleb, Mason, Addison, Erich Jr., Michael Jr. and Amelia, who all knew her as Mimi.
Kim was a 1977 graduate of Sayre High School, a member of the swim team, where she held the competition record in diving for several decades. She loved to roller skate in her teen years and could be found most Friday and Saturday evenings at Keystone Roller Rink, the prettiest blonde there.
She worked in healthcare facilities both in Athens and in Indianapolis, and as a shift manager at Burger King and Dairy Queen. Kim loved all animals, tropical birds and reptiles. She enjoyed crafts with beads, yarn and colored pencils or crayons. She was quite successful at pond fishing. The Steelers, Dolphins and Giants were her teams.
She was a hardworking and devoted mom who asked for nothing more than the basics; a trip to Wal-Mart or a long phone call made her smile. Her many friends were loyal and she will be remembered for her giving nature.
Services will be private at Tioga Point Cemetery, where she will lie at rest with her mother.