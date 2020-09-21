Gerald S. “Jerry” Ruger, 88, of 7 Hills Drive, Rome, Pa. passed away peacefully Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.
“Jerry” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Proctor, Pa. on September 12, 1932, the son of Stanley Ruger and Sara Tiffany Ruger.
He was a 1951 graduate of Rome High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Jerry became employed by Sylvania Electric in Towanda in 1955 and remained there until his retirement in 1989. Jerry served as manager of the Seven Hills Mobile Home Park in Rome for many years. Jerry and his wife, Nancy Maynard Ruger enjoyed spending their winter months in Brookville, Florida for many years. Jerry was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42. Jerry was a New York Yankees fan and was a NASCAR fan and follower of Jeff Gordon.
Jerry’s family includes his children, Linda Rockwell and husband Richard of Allentown, Pa., Sandy Sanders and husband Martin of Athens, PA, Marsha Rounds of Athens, Pa., Gary Ruger and wife Kate of Greenville, N.Y., Chris Ruger of Corning, N.Y., step children, Terry Douglas and husband Joel of Milan, Pa., Paul Heath and wife Candy of Melbourne, Fla., several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his cat companion, KC.
Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Maynard Ruger on June 22, 2011, his parents, Sara and Stanley Ruger and brothers, Louis, Barry, Dwayne, Kenneth and Herbert Ruger.
A funeral service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family will receive friends Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, Pa. with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda according full military honors.
