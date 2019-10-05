Charles F. “Chuck” Doty, 78, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Sayre Health Care Center following an extended illness.
He was born in Waverly, N.Y. on June 11, 1941 the son of the late George and Marie (Cole) Doty.
Charles was employed at Val-Chem in Sayre, the South Waverly Creamery, and Mills Pride. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Charles was an accomplished bowler and was a member of the 700 club. He was already to go bowling at any time with anyone. Charles also enjoyed body building and was a huge Elvis fan. Charles was a past member of the Elks Club and the Moose Club.
He is predeceased by his brother; Mark Woodruff and brother-in-law; Donald Walter.
Charles is survived by his daughter; Amy Dyer of Elmira, N.Y., 4 grandchildren, siblings and their spouses, Larry and Sharon Doty of Sarasota, FL, Joan and Gene Chaykosky of Waverly, N.Y., Don and Geraldine Woodruff of Sayre, Pa., and Shirley and Steve Cheplick of Elmira Heights, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville, Pa.