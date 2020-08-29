Raymond “Ray” S. Sklarkowski, 63, of Athens, Pa. passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Athens Health Care and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.
He was born on June 2, 1957 in Waverly, NY, the son of the late Raymond L. and Orphellia A. (Melani) Sklarkowski.
Ray was a long-time member of the Athens Twp. Volunteer Fire Company. He volunteered his time on the Bingo Committee and was a dedicated caller of the Tuesday night games for many years. He only missed calling if his health prevented him from being there. He loved to bowl and was especially proud of his number of 300 games. Ray had a kind heart, was very thoughtful and caring of others, and always willing to help anyone.
Ray is survived by his significant other, Lorraine Morgan Sklarkowski of Athens, Pa., brothers and sisters-in-law Mike and Lina Sklarkowski of Corpus Christi, Tex. and Philip and Debbie Sklarkowski of Sayre, Pa., sister and brother-in-law Janet and Alston Teeter of Milan, Pa., several nieces and nephews, his Bingo family and many friends.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Pastor Mark Waters officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Ray’s memory to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses. Any monies over the funeral amount will be donated to the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company Bingo Committee.