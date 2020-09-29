Judy L. Curtis, 51, of Lockwood lost her battle with cancer on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Choosing for herself the way this fight would end, she spent her last days at home in the loving company of her family and friends.
Born on October 16, 1968, Judy grew up in Big Pond Pennsylvania, the fourth of five girls, born to Dale and Peggy Soper. The family settled in Waverly, New York where Judy met David Curtis. The two raised three daughters in Lockwood, New York, the community they both loved and dedicated their lives to its people.
She rejoins her parents, Dale and Margaret “Peg” Butter Soper; and her sister, Diane Hurd.
Judy leaves behind her loving husband, David Curtis of Lockwood; her daughters, Joanne (Robert) Stoddard of Lockwood, Ashley Curtis of Clay and Miranda Curtis of Lockwood; her sisters, Linda (Michael) Cochi of Sayre, Susan (Michael) Rinebold of Gillett, Pa. and Sandy (Bruce) Amentler of Elmira; brother-in-law, Leslie Hurd of Waverly; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Rebecca and Ethan; as well as the rest of the Curtis and Soper families. Her loss is shared with her chosen children, Candon and Elexes Westervelt among many others.
Judy was warm and empathetic. She could often be seen providing a calming, steady presence to those experiencing the unimaginable. During her time as a Teacher’s Aid, Judy’s no-nonsense, tough-love approach made her a favorite among teachers and students alike often reaching students others could not.
Although her impact on the community is of course important, Judy Curtis was, first and foremost, a mom. The tough-love approach used later in her work was first honed at home where she raised three fiercely independent women who don’t know limits exist because, at the end of the day, “Can’t is a person too lazy to try.” After her own children began school, Judy looked after others’ children who frequently refer to “Miss Judy” as their second mother. To all her children, both biological and chosen, Judy was a constant source of love and support as well as the occasional “Gibbs Slap” back to reality. Judy and Dave hosted and chaired the Fresh Air Fund for the Valley for many years, they volunteered at Lockwood Fire Department and were always willing to help out wherever and whenever needed.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892. For those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Judy’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com