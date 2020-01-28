James Joseph “Jim” Dolan, 77, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Elderwood in Waverly, N.Y., after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Jim was born on May 30, 1942 in Harrisburg, Pa., to the late John and Margaret Calpin Dolan. His family moved briefly to Scranton to be closer to relatives, but ultimately moved to Sayre, Pa. He continued to spend summers in Scranton with his cousins. He graduated from Sayre High School in 1960 and entered the U.S. Navy where he served on the U.S.S. Camp and the U.S.S. Conyngham. After discharge, he began his career at IBM in Owego, N.Y., where he worked for 30 years. On April 16, 1966 he married Elizabeth “Libby” McLaughlin from Corning, N.Y. In retirement, Jim and Libby were able to explore and visit Ireland often. His love of Ireland and curiosity about his genealogy led him to research and write the book, “The Irish Are Coming,” which told the story of migration from County Sligo, Ireland, to Scranton, Pa.
Jim is survived by his wife, Libby, and children Maureen (Peter) Yanuzzi, Kate (Ian) Clare, and Carolyn Dolan Handrick; grandchildren Audrey and Sean Clare; sisters JoAnn (Ancil) Olmstead and Patricia (Kenneth) Craig; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Meredith Rose Handrick.
Jim was a devoted sports fan and taught his children the importance of competitive athletics. He was a role model by playing golf, tennis, racquetball, bowling and dunking the basketball every year on his birthday. He also coached and refereed basketball. He was a proud member of the Elks Club, the Sons of Italy and Shepard Hills Country Club.
Burial will be a private ceremony at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ridgebury, Pa., where he will be buried near his granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood in Waverly for the love they showed Jim in his final months and the unending support they gave to the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to the charity of your choice or the Sayre Public Library, 122 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
