Wayne H. Blow, 63, formerly of the Valley, went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 at Absolut Care, Endicott, N.Y., following an extended illness.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1955 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Harmon Jr. and Jeannine (Cole) Blow.
Wayne graduated from Athens Area High School, Class of 1973. He was employed by the Ingersoll Rand for over 20 years and various other jobs in the Valley and Harrisburg areas. He was an avid Steelers fan, and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Wayne was a devout Christian, serving the Lord faithfully and spreading the Gospel at every opportunity. He had a passion for those who were incarcerated, which led him to start Firm Foundation, Inc. He provided training in life skills, work ethics, and helping them to reintegrate back into society upon their release.
He is predeceased by his parents Harmon Jr. and Jeannine Blow.
Wayne is survived by his beloved children, Sheila Blow of Sayre, Pa., Jennifer and Alan Peachey of Waverly, N.Y., Kimberly Blow of Sayre, Pa., and Danielle Blow of Sayre, Pa., his grandchildren whom he adored, Brendan Cooke and Jase Blair. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law Merle and Cheryl Blow of Oklahoma City, Okla., sister and brother-in-law Joy and Dennis Vosburg of Winter Haven, Fla., several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his dear friend Ken Robinson of East Smithfield, Pa.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Greater Valley Assembly of God, 104 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Chris Gray and the Rev. Daniel Reed co-officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.