Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Eskew, 90, of Horseheads passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date in the Morning Times by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For up-to-date arrangements, please visit our Facebook page or go to "obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.