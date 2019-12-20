Alice E. Hogan, 95, of Waverly went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Francis and Winifred Lynch Burke; husband, Edward C. Hogan, Sr.; Son, Edward C. Hogan, Jr.; daughter, Ann Hogan; brother, John Burke; sister, Mary Burke Bahl; and grandson, Eric Benjamin Fraley.
She is survived by her children, Alice Mary Hogan of Ithaca and Patrick (Lou Ann) Hogan of Waverly; grandchildren, Jessica, Katie Anne, Thomas Jr., Sabrina Irene Hogan, Joseph Edward (Angela), Kristin Marie; great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Saige, Alexis, Jason Patrick, Elisabeth, William, Tyler, Arielle, Walker, Charlotte Winter, Mazzie and Abel; great-great grandson, Jason; niece, Mary Alice Eppers; great niece, Annie Eppers Robbins; great nephews, John Eppers and Louis Eppers; and son-in-law, Thomas Fraley.
Alice graduated from St. Agnes School in Towanda in 1942 and went to work at Sylvania in Towanda where she made ignitors after graduation. She then went on to attend beauty school in Elmira. She owned and operated Alice’s Beauty Shop on Orange Street in Waverly from 1955 to 1985. Alice enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking and camping.
A time of calling will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. with burial to follow in St. James Cemetery in Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneral home.com.