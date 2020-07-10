Marlene R. Kithcart, 89, of Sheshequin, Pa. passed away early Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at the Athens Health Care Center, Athens, Pa. with her granddaughter, Colleen Kithcart by her side. Marlene was born in Sayre, Pa. on July 2, 1931, the daughter of the late Howard Hinkley and Irene Hitchcock Hinkley.
Marlene served as manager of Boyles Book Store in Towanda and was later employed by the Silco Store in Towanda and Sayre and the W.T. Grant Store in Sayre. She served as manager of Mila Fabrics in Sayre for 20 years. Marlene subsequently worked at the Cozy Corner Restaurant in Monroeton and RJ’s Restaurant in Towanda. She was a member of the Ulster United Methodist Church and was a former member and past president of the Sayre BPW. Marlene was an active member of the Foster Grandparent’s Program in Towanda for many years. She enjoyed attending flea markets, sewing, and reading.
Marlene’s Family includes her daughter, Irene Douglas of Sheshequin, son and daughter-in-law, Frederick “Rick” and Maureen Kithcart of Sheshequin, grandchildren, Johnathan (Bree) Wheeler, Rick D. Kithcart, Colleen Kithcart, William (Tina) Douglas, Floyd Douglas II, Daniel (Erin) Douglas, Dennis (Jaime) Douglas, Carrie Douglas (Mike), and Ellen (Terry) Kipp, great-grandchildren, Kamden and Landen Wheeler as well as several additional great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Darlene Wells and Mary Woodruff, brother-in-law, Harry Kithcart, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Daniel F. Kithcart on November 21, 2002, son, Daniel Frederick Kithcart on September 20, 1956, sister, Virginia Swingle in 1973, brothers, Charles and James Wells and son-in-law, Floyd Douglas.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
Interment will follow in the Standing Stone Cemetery, Standing Stone Township, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Marlene R. Kithcart. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.