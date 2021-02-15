A mother holds her children’s hands for a little while and their hearts forever ..... Our hearts were broken on Saturday, February 13, 2021 as our Mom, Victoria (Deretz) French, 83, of Windham, Pa. was reunited with our Dad and brother Jeff.
Vicky was born on October 15, 1937 in Nanty-Glo, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ernest and Agnes (Donaldson) Deretz.
At a young age, Vicky left school to care for others and to raise her family. She always treasured her family and had a caring heart towards others. Vicky was a collector of angels, enjoyed crocheting and coloring.
Mom’s last few years, were spent at the Bradford County Manor. We are so very thankful for the love and care that she received while there. Mom always greeted everyone with a warm smile. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go along, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.
Vicky will be greatly missed by her children: Norman (Polly) French; Joanne Allis; Vicky (Rich) Wagner; her special grandchildren: April (Kristopher); Suzi; Amy (Brett); Norman, Cassie (Brent); Scott; Jennifer (Rich); Cody (Kirsten); seventeen great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law: Mary Etta Deretz and Beth French; a brother-in-law: Charlie Briggs. Her aunt and uncle: Gert and Tom Donaldson; several nieces, nephews and their families also survive. Vicky was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Norman L. French; a son Jeff; twin brothers Dwayne and Dwight Deretz.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Wednesday, February 17th from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those attending are requested to practice appropriate precautions for public health concerns when at the funeral home, to include wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A celebration of her life will follow at 7 p.m. Vicky will be laid to rest in the spring next to her husband and son in the Buck Cemetery, Windham. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Activities Fund at the Bradford County Manor, 15900 US-6, Troy, PA 16947 in loving memory of Victoria (Deretz) French.