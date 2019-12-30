Jon Rowe, 34, of Sayre, PA, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.
He was born on July 3, 1985 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Jack Rowe, Sr. and Christy Vanderpool.
Jon loved spending time with his family, especially his boys. He was very involved in their sporting events and activities. He was an avid Eagles and Dodgers fan. Jon enjoyed fishing, camping, and the outdoors. He loved just hopping in the car and taking scenic drives.
He is predeceased by his father; Jack Rowe, Sr.
Jon is survived by his boys, Kaden Rowe and Carson Rowe; fiancé, Amanda Norton; mother, Christy Vanderpool; grandmother, Grace Vanderpool; siblings, Jack and Missy Rowe, Jr., Glenn and Hannah Rowe, Cathy Rowe, Sue and Rick Peppard, Paul and Cathy Rowe, Steve Rowe and Shane Rowe. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful companion Dash.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jon’s memory to: Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the cost of the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.