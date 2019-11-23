Crystal Patricia Walker, 35, of Sayre, left the bonds of this earth on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Crystal lost her battle with addiction, leaving behind her 15-year-old son, Nicholas T. Sherbanco; two brothers, Darren Ryan and Edward Ryan; her mother, Vivian Bisher; two stepfathers, Edward Ryan IV and Jeff Bisher; multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles; her grandmothers, Patricia Conklin and Marzzeta Trumbull; and grandfather, Tracy Walker.
Crystal was well loved, and shall be missed.
Her sweet personality belied the internal battle she faced daily, struggling with her ongoing addiction.
A time of remembrance will celebrate her (short) life at Windham Center Community Church, 35 Church Lane, Rome, PA 18837 where Pastor Jeff Bisher will be officiating. The funeral will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., there will be no time of viewing. The church is located just off of Hwy 187 just south of Cotton Hollow Rd.