Florence B. Guiles, 94, of the Valley, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020 while visiting her niece Lynn Bowen-Campbell in Olney, Md. She was born Dec. 3, 1925 in Bayonne, N.J., the daughter of Edward A. Bowen Sr. and Mae Parsons Bowen. The family moved to Sayre in March of 1935.
Florence graduated from Sayre High School, Class of 1943, and continued her education in a nursing career at Bayonne Hospital, Bayonne, N.J. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps from 1944 to 1947 and spent six months at the U.S. Marine Hospital in Staten Island, N.Y. After graduating from nursing school, she returned to the Valley and worked at Robert Packer Hospital, the Tioga General Hospital and the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira. After moving to Syracuse, N.Y., she continued her nursing career at the Syracuse V.A. and became and OR nurse where she worked for over 25 years until she retired in 1988.
On July 20, 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Guiles of Waverly, at the Church of the Epiphany. They celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his passing on Nov. 2, 2011.
Florence as also predeceased by her parents, and brothers, Edward A. Bowen Jr. (Teddy) and Charles F. Bowen (Bud).
She is survived by her oldest brother’s daughters, Diane Polinski (Peter), Dr. Karen Bowen (Bill) and Lynn Bowen-Campbell (Andy), sister-in-law Jackie Guiles and nieces and nephews from the Guiles family, Michael Guiles, Kevin Guiles, Susan Curran, Colleen Robertson (deceased), Laurie Marsh, Dixie Kautz, Stacy Roman, Robbie Guiles, John Guiles, Bob Kramer, Kathy Kramer, Jack Kramer, Tom Kramer, Chris Derleth, Sheila Carlen, Jody Ratzloff, Margie McCarthy and Danny McCarthy.
A memorial service is being planned for the spring with a date to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Bradford County Humane Society, U.S. Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850.