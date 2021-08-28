Jennifer (Belles) Capacetti, 25, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Aug. 1, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1995, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of Tammy Belles and the late John Gay.
Jennifer was a student at Montgomery County Community College where she was studying for her degree in Human Services, Child, Youth and Family. She was looking forward to beginning her career and being helpful to families in need.
She had a deep love for her family and friends. Jennifer was always there for everyone to lift them up and always could make you smile, whether she had known you forever or just met you and no matter your circumstances in life. Her personality, beautiful smile and laugh was infectious, and she will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Jennifer had a love for all animals and was a foster mom to many dogs and cats. She loved spending time at the beach.
She is predeceased by her infant son, Nicholas Carter; maternal grandfather, Stephen Belles Sr.; paternal grandfather, James Gay Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Charles and Adeline Belles; paternal uncle, Rick Gay; and maternal uncles, Dick King and James King.
Jennifer is survived by her mother and best friend, Tammy Belles Allen of Athens, Pa.; brother, Matthew Gay of Athens, Pa.; maternal grandparents, Linda and Joe King of Athens, Pa.; paternal grandmother, Carol Gay of Sayre, Pa.; maternal great-grandmother, Fran Simko of Athens, Pa.; maternal uncles, Stephen Jr. (Melissa) Belles and Sean Belles; paternal uncles, James Jr. (Paulette) Gay and Scott Gay; maternal aunts, Linda Rogers, Mary Hall, and Barb King; maternal cousins, Adrianna Belles, Miranda Belles, Madeline Belles, and Stephen Belles III; and many other cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations in Jennifer’s name may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.