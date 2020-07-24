Marcella J. Beardsley, 97, of Litchfield Twp., Pa. passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Elderwood, Waverly, N.Y.
She was born on October 9, 1922 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Harlan A. and S. Delphine (Hedrick) MacMorran.
Marcella loved spending time with her family. She was an avid reader and an archivist of local history, especially anything related to WWII. She also enjoyed traveling.
She is predeceased by her husband Ray E. Beardsley, Jr.
Marcella is survived by her children; Bonnie (Michael) Urie of Colo., James (Vanessa) Beardsley of Ill., Richard Beardsley of Atiz., Jane (Thomas) Halloran of N.Y., and Robert (Nancy) Beardsley of N.Y., grandchildren; Jessica (Jason) Lamp, Andrea (Nicholas) Kot, David (Cory) Beardsley, Stephanie (Jeremy) Hopper, Ryan (Natalie) Jewell, Spencer (Sarah) Jewell, Sarah Jewell (Jacob Brennan), and Lucas Beardsley, and great-grandchildren; James Hopper, Andrew and Benjamin Lamp, James Jewell, and Cameron Kot.
At Marcella’s request, services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Marcella’s name to: Tioga Point Museum, 724 S. Main St., #2, Athens, PA 18810 or Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
