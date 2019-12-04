MSG Robert F. McCracken (ret.), 82, of Watertown, N.Y., formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Oswego Health Hospital in Oswego, N.Y.
Bob was born to Lawrence and Cora Bennett McCracken in Sayre, Pa., on Aug. 31, 1937.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother James McCracken, and sisters Loretta Russell and Neva Marie McCracken.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Nancy M. LaFritz McCracken, who he married on June 8, 1963. He is also survived by his children, James LaFritz of Abingdon, Va., Penny (Wes) Stock of Rockland, Wis., Kathryn McCracken of Watertown, N.Y., Bethany (Aubrey) Cole of Athens, Pa., Sherri LaFritz of Lynnwood, Wash.; Charlotte (David) Rissler of Pennsylvania from a previous marriage; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob served for 33 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a NCO, and a life member of the Cayuta Fire Hose Company, a member of the VFW and the American Legion. Bob enjoyed fishing, watching Mark Martin in NASCAR, wrestling and working on cars. Bob also worked at the IR in Athens for several years.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, where full military honors will be accorded by the Valley Color Guard.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Bob’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.