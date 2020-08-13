Jeannette L. Bracken, 81, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on November 5, 1938 in Berwick, Pa., the daughter of the late William C. and Ruth A. (Benscoter) Shultz.
Jeannette was a Volunteer at Robert Packer Hospital for over 25 years. She was an active member of the Women’s Society at the Sayre United Methodist Church and various other organizations within the church.
She was an avid bowler, bowling in the Thursday afternoon Women’s League. She enjoyed golfing.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years; Kenneth J. Bracken, brother; Donald R. Shultz, and sister; Eloise N. Whitmire.
Jeannette is survived by her children; Kevin Bracken of Sayre, Pa., Kathy (John) Wimsatt of Athens, Pa., and Jennifer (Scott) Will of Fairview, Pa., grandchildren; Jason Coyle, Alyssa Wimsatt, Stephanie Will and Justin Will, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeannette’s memory to the Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
