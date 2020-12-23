On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, John “Roger” Bartholomew, husband, father, brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 78 years.
Roger will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Karen (Leary), his beautiful daughter Melissa (Miller) and Landin Miller, his loving sister Ronda and his brother Bill. Roger will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
Memorial donations in memory of Roger may be made to your favorite charity.
Due to COVID, there will be no services at this time. Raise a glass and toast him with a smile, not a tear, and celebrate the wonderful life that Roger lived.