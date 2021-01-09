Marikay J. Buiniskis, 69, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away on Thursday January 7, 2021 at the Pam Specialty Hospital of Wilkes-Barre,after an extended illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service,1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.