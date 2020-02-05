Richard Everett Mott, Jr. died January 31, 2020 in Syracuse, N.Y.
He was born November 19, 1973 in Sayre, Pa. to Richard Mott and Sue C (Pelkey) Mott. He will always be remembered as Little Ricky by his family.
Growing up, Ricky enjoyed spending time with Grandma Gladys and Don Patterson. As an adult, he was very proud of his years driving big rigs over-the-road.
Rick is survived by his parents Richard (Pamela) Mott of North Carolina and Sue Mott of Wheeling, WV; sister Michele Emmick of Kirkwood, N.Y.; sisters Mary Hallett Sobol (John) and Barbie Sloat (Sam); brother David Hallett (Judy); and stepsisters Michelle Grimes and Andrea Nelson (T.J.). He also has aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins to remember the good times.
A time of gathering for family and friends will take place on Saturday, February 8 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Athens Township Fire Hall, 150 Herrick Avenue, Sayre, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Little Ricky’s memory to the: GoFundMe Account for Gary Winslow, volunteer firefighter battling thyroid cancer, or an Addiction Ministry of your choice.
For those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.