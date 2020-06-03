Gertrude L. (Leedy) Gauss, 92, of Sayre, Pa, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on November 18, 1927 in Bluefield, WV, the daughter of the late William G. and Mildred P. (Peck) Leedy.
Gertrude worked as a Receptionist at Robert Packer Hospital. She was an active member of the Church of the Redeemer in Sayre, singing in the choir and was a member of St. Mary Guild. She was an avid artist and was a member of the Valley Art Club. Gertrude loved to garden and was an animal lover, but mst of all she loved her three children and will be remembered as a proud Democrat.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert D. Gauss and her brother, Mason Leedy.
Gertrude is survived by her sons; Robert Donald (wife, Clare) Gauss Jr. of Murrells Inlet, S.C. and John Gauss of Sayre, Pa.; her daughter, Susan M. (fiance, Jim Miller) Gauss of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; her grandchildren, Jessica (husband, Dave) Sink of Waverly, N.Y. and Jeffrey Ryan of Palm Coast, Fla.; also several great-grandchildren; brother, William (wife, Arlene) Leedy of Calif.; sisters, Martha (husband, Buford) Nichols of Va. and Nancy (husband, John) Hicks of Va.; also survived by her best friend, Laurie Gleockner of Sayre, Pa., good friend, Tracy Walker, niece Katie Summerlet of Mich. and several other nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon with Rev. Melinda Artman officiating. For those unable to attend the service in person, you may watch it live stream through the church website at www.redeemersayre.org
Burial will take place in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Gertrude’s name to: Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)