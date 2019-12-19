Debra Ann (Marshall) Onofre of Casselberry, Fla., originally Sayre, Pa., passed away and reunited with her mother Joanne Hack and father John Marshall on Dec. 11, 2019. Debbie was a wonderful wife, sister, stepmother, aunt and friend.
Debbie was born in Waverly, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 1960 and graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1978. She was employed by the Guthrie Clinic for 30 years before retiring and moving to Florida with her loving husband of 25 years, Jim Onofre, in 2010. Debbie has many friends from her time at the Guthrie and in the Valley who meant the world to her. She was still in contact with many of them and we appreciate the kind words and messages we have received from our hometown.
Debbie was predeceased by her mother Joanne and her father John, her father-in-law Joseph Onofre as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
She is survived by her husband Jim at home, who took exceptional care of her over the last several years, her stepsons Jim Jr., Michael and Dustin. Her stepfather Charles Hack. Her sisters Lori (Keith) Lynch and Lisa Alteri. Her stepsister and brothers Jeannie, Chuck Jr., Bruce and Mike Hack. Her grandson Anthony Onofre and nephew, Ashtin Alteri.
She is also survived by her aunt Peggy Blend and family, her brothers-in-law Joe (Kathy) Onofre and family and Jerry Onofre, her mother-in-law Marilyn (Petey) Onofre, several cousins and many, many friends who were like family.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. We ask that you remember her with an act of kindness in her memory. She was a lover of animals and would be pleased with any donation/act for their benefit.
We will miss her always.