Joseph S. (Joey) Cheresnowsky passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa., on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2020, due to complications from COVID.
He was born to the late John J. and Louise (Ciavardini) Cheresnowsky on Oct. 30, 1958 in Sayre, Pa. Joey often told people that he was so small when he was born, that his parents brought him home from the hospital in a shoebox. We don’t imagine that was the case, but he believed it and loved sharing it.
Joey was a graduate of Athens High School BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, Class of 1980. He attended Serve, Inc. and Penn York Opportunities, where he made many friends with other participants and staff. He bowled regularly on the Holdren Precision Machining team and if you asked how he did, he proudly responded with “Strikes.” He also participated in Special Olympics.
After his father’s passing in 2005, Joey lived with his brother and sister-in-law, John and Ruth, for 12 years until moving to a Futures Community Support Group Home, where he was lovingly cared for by Debbi Saxon and her wonderful staff. They were like his second family. The Cheresnowsky family would like to thank them for their care and support of Joey the past few years. We would also like to acknowledge the friendship and assistance of Ashley Overpeck at Bradford County Human Services.
Joey is survived by his sister, Rita Cheresnowsky and her daughters Ruby and Mae Rose of Salem, Mass.; his brother and sister-in-law, John A. (Ruth) Cheresnowsky of Athens, Pa.; and their children John W. (Amy) Cheresnowsky, his great-niece and great-nephews John B., Olivia, Samuel and Henry of Athens, Pa.; and Lisa Cheresnowsky of Philadelphia, Pa. He is also survived by his aunt, Elizabeth Cheresnowsky; uncles Wesley Cherno and Wayne Templer; godmother Diane McQueeney; and many cousins. Joey was an honorary member of the Schmieg family, who treated him as one of their own. Because of them and many other extended family, friends, and neighbors, Joey was loved and well cared for throughout his life.
Joey will be remembered as always smiling, talking about his favorite TV shows on Nick at Night, singing old songs, enjoying cookouts, his extensive calculator collection, and especially enthusiastic birthday dinners at Olive Garden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at Epiphany Parish at a future date. He will be buried in the Ukrainian Cemetery in Athens, Pa., next to his loving parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Joey’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
Memorial donations may be made in Joey’s name to Futures Community Support Services, Inc., 28444 Route 220, Milan, PA 18831, Attn: Debbi Saxon.