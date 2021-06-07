Our hearts still ache in sadness, and secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know….Arlene M. Kinsman, 93, of Towanda, Pa., passed away on May 29, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Facility. Arlene was born on November 18, 1927 in Herrickville, Pa., a daughter of the late Harry and Genevieve (O’Connor) Passmore.
Arlene was a long-time member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. She treasured the time spent with her family and always enjoyed long car rides exploring mother nature’s beauty.
Arlene will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law: Carol and Charles Rice; her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Melinda Kinsman; her son and daughter-in-law: Richard and Laurie Kinsman; her sister and brother-in-law: Eleanor and Walt Ainey; and her grandchildren: Naomi Downing, Luke Kinsman, Josh Kinsman, Edward Reed, Ryan Reed, Jessica Martin and Janna Reed. Several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren also survive.
Arlene was predeceased by her parents; her husband Gerald Kinsman; her daughters: Janet Kinsman and Patricia Reed; and a sister Mila Johnson.
A period of visitation and time of sharing memories will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Don Hauser, of the Independent Baptist Church, officiating. Following the services, beginning at 12:30 p.m., a luncheon and time of sharing will be held at the Kinsman Hall, 915 Front Street, Athens, Pa. Arlene will be laid to rest in the Bradford County Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.