Ronald Young Sr. of Ocklawaha, Fla., formerly from the Valley, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home.
Ron was born August 20. 1952 in Sayre, Pa. He is the son of George and Marie Young.
He was a truck driver throughout most of his life. He was employed with Rob Parry Trucking out of Nicholson, Pa.
He was married to Hazel (Chilson) Young on June 22, 2013. They celebrated seven years of marriage.
Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting lawn mowers and karaoke.
He is survived by his sons Ronald (Dawn) Young of Forksville, Pa. and Adam (Mari) Young of Athens, Pa.; his eight grandchildren, Caleb, Dillion, Seaira, Kaylea, Mitchell, Skyler, Landon, Zander; two great-granddaughters, Rylee and Melody; sisters Angela Whalen, Bonnie Whalen, Babette (Dale) Searles, Kathy Young, Sandy Hanyen, Tammy King; and brother George Young.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents George and Marie Young, sister Barbara Tunnicliff, first wife Sandra Kay (Lane) Young, with whom he shared 42 years together, along with two boys.
There will be no funeral services at Ronald’s request. A family get-together will be held at a later date.