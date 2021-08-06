Betty J. (Horn) Lehr, 99, of Sayre, Pa., passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center after living a happy and full life.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1922, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Frank and Laura Horn.
Betty was a graduate of Sayre High School and Syracuse University. She was a lifelong member of the Sayre Presbyterian Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, politics, bird watching, and golfing. She had a deep love for dogs, especially beagles! She loved taking care of her family. What Betty’s family remembers most about her is that she was a very giving person, but never asked for anything in return. She was a kind soul. Betty spent time volunteering at the “Magic Mushroom” Gift Shop at Robert Packer Hospital, traveling worldwide, and vacationing in Ocean City, Md.
She was predeceased by her parents, husband W. Ernie Lehr, sons-in-law John Sweeney, Leo Wisniewski, and Louis Tomasso, stepdaughter Janet Lehr Tomasso and brother John Horn.
Betty is survived by stepdaughters Charlotte Sweeney and Margaret Wisniewski, sister-in-law Lois Horn, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and caregivers.
Family gathered for a private ceremony on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. for a celebration of Betty’s life. Burial took place at Tioga Point Cemetery immediately following the private service. A luncheon was held at Tomasso’s Restaurant, following the burial.
In honor of Betty’s love for animals, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
