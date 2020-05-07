Elaine L. Gustavson, age 85, of Bone Plain Rd., Freeville, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at home.
Born October 15, 1934 in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Woodruff Barnhart.
Elaine was an aide at Riverview Manor Nursing Home in Owego prior to her retirement. She enjoyed Plastic Canvas, scratch offs and spending time with family and her dog, Chloe.
Elaine is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Steven) Ward of Freeville, N.Y.; her son, Gary Goyette of Cortland, N.Y.; brother, Robert Barnhart of Nichols, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tammie (Rob) Watkins, Timothy (Candy) Ward, Travis Goyette and Tonia Stevens; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patricia Barnhart; several nieces and nephews. In addition, she was predeceased by her brother, Duane Barnhart and sister in law, Barbara Barnhart.
Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Nichols Cemetery. Those who wish may make a contribution to the charity of their choice. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com.