Michael L. Liddick, 75, formerly of Ephrata and Lititz, passed away at Hamilton Arms Center on Friday, June 4, 2021. He had lived with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder, for more than three years.
Born in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Mike was the son of the late LaVerne C. and D. Helen (Johnson) Liddick. He was the husband of the late Emily (Maurer) Liddick, with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2011.
Mike was a graduate of Plattsmouth High School and C.E. School of Commerce in Omaha. He worked as a staff accountant in Compton, Calif., later owned an accounting firm in Elmira, N.Y., and subsequently went to work for National Audit Services in Jacksonville, Fla. He also served in the Army Reserves. Mike never saw combat as a member of the Reserves but took immense pride in displaying the Purple Heart that his father received after being wounded in World War II.
Mike was known for his dry wit, patience, and the kindness with which he treated clients and colleagues. As a young man, he was an accomplished bowler, golfer, and table tennis player. He was particularly proud of bowling a perfect game at an American Bowling Congress tournament in Rochester, N.Y., in 1976. Later in life, he enjoyed watching movies and The Hallmark Channel, listening to country music, and going out for meals with friends. One of his greatest pleasures was taking road trips with Emily, family, and friends.
Mike is survived by two sisters and their families, Peggy Gilpatrick of Oklahoma and Patricia Biles of Missouri. He is also survived by in-laws who arranged for his care when he became ill.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Hamilton Arms who took such wonderful care of Mike over the years. We are indebted to the staff at Compassus Hospice for providing comfort to Mike in the familiar surroundings of Hamilton Arms. Special thanks also to Mary Beck, president of the former Beck Care Managers, who made every effort to ensure a meaningful quality of life for Mike.
Mike will be buried next to his late wife in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. There are no funeral services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making memorial contributions to Hamilton Arms Center – https://www.hamiltonarmshc.com/, the Compassus Living Foundation – https://www.compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations, or the Neuroscience Institute at the Lancaster General Health Foundation – http://lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.