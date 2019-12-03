Michael D. Beavers Sr., 57, of Barton passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Betty Hurd Beavers.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Bergman Beavers of Barton; children, Michelle (Brian) Williams of Horseheads, Michael Beavers Jr. of Wyoming, Denise Stubbs of Vermont, Lori Stubbs of Connecticut, Debi (Mark) Swantner of Spencer and Steven Stubbs of Waverly; siblings, Richard (Sheila) Beavers of Waverly, Albert (Wendy) Beavers of Maine, N.Y., Randy Lee Beavers of Maine, N.Y., Ralph (Chris) Beavers of NB and Susan (Jerry) Lambertson of Straights Corners, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael was an avid NY Giants fan who enjoyed smoking cigarettes and visiting with his friends in his man cave.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Barton Community Club, Old Barton Road, Barton, N.Y. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Michael’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.