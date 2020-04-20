Mary “Carolyn” McKernan Radney, 83, of Athens, formerly of South Waverly and North Towanda, Pa., passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020 at the Elderwood Nursing Facility in Waverly, N.Y.
Carolyn as she was known by her family and friends was born in Sayre, Pa. on July 28, 1936, the daughter of Joseph Edward McKernan and Laura Haflett McKernan.
She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1954 and in early years was employed by Mills Hospital in Towanda and by Westinghouse, Inc. in Horseheads, NY. On Aug 13, 1955 she married Charles Paul Radney in Dushore PA and raised the 6 children in their big house in North Towanda for 45 years. Carolyn and Chuck were employed by GTE Sylvania later Osram Sylvania in Towanda until they retired together on April 15, 1992.
Carolyn loved to read and would quite often read a book a day. She loved spending time with her family, the outdoors, gardening, kayaking, quilting, sewing and going to Nascar races.
She was known to many as a Top Hat Mom and sewed many flags and uniform throughout the years.
She loved spending time at Mountain Lake where the family rented a cabin for many years, enjoyed time at Bull Frog Acres Camp in Herrickville and then her favorite vacation spot, Emerald Isle, N.C.
Carolyn’s family includes her sons, David Radney and wife Pat of Norwood, N.C., Stephen Radney and wife Theresa of Wysox, Larry Radney and wife Lorie of Monroeton, daughters, Laurie Shanks and husband Steve of Athens, Monica Klein and husband Charlie of Tunkhannock and Colleen Radney and Donnie Hitchcock of Herrickville, grandchildren, Summer, Chris, Tammy, Loren, Ethan, Lara, Robert, Becky, Clayton, Sarah, Christy, Kyle and Amy, great grandchildren, Garrett, Lindsey, Brady, Shelby, Elizabeth, Olivia, Haylee, Alex, Rachael, Owen, Jordyn, Braden, Brennon, Dakota, Dillon, Casey, Riley, Molly, Collin, Max, Todd, Bentley, Addison, Aurora, Arabella, Landon, and Atticus. brothers, Joseph McKernan of Towanda, Mike McKernan of Monroeton, Robert McKernan and wife Carol of Hershey, MI, sisters, Elizabeth Rich and husband Eddie of Angier, NC, Ruth Cleveland and husband Joseph of Towanda, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ronald Wanck of Sayre as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Charles Paul “Chuck” Radney on March 15, 2013, grandsons, Eric and Ian Radney and Daniel Hadlock, a brother in infancy, sisters-in-law, Patricia L. Putnam McKernan and Doris Bartlow McKernan, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Amos and Florence Radney.
A service of remembrance will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to North Towanda Fire and Rescue, 40 Hillcrest Drive, Towanda PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed and shared by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.