Come to Me all who are weary and heavy-burdened, and I will give you rest….I am gentle and humble of heart. Matthew 11
Gerald R. “Jerry” McCarty, a life-long resident of Waverly, NY, passed away on July 28, 2020.
A private graveside service was held for the family on August 29, 2020 at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The family was assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon them. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. Amen.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.