“Well done, thou good and faithful servant….Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.” Matthew 24:21”
Bernice Berry Landmesser, of Monroeton, Pa., passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa. Born May 11, 1931 in Owl Hollow, Windham Twp, PA, she was the youngest daughter of Viola C. Wiggins Berry and Harland (Pat) Rufus Berry.
Bernice, or Bernie as she was known by friends and relatives, graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1949. She met the love of her life, John E. Landmesser, while they were lining up for their senior class picture. Part of their courtship was through letters exchanged while John served with the U.S Marine Corp in Korea. They were married on February 14, 1953.
Bernie was employed with the Department of Public Welfare in Towanda for 27 ½ years, she retired 12/20/1985.
After retirement she and husband John spent many winters in Florida. Bernie and John were avid campers with the French Choppers camping club and spent vacations camping with their family on trips from Canada to Florida. Gardening of all types was a favorite pastime for Bernie, canning and freezing foods for the winter was a must!
Bernie was a woman of deep faith and loved to help others. Throughout her life, she was an active member of the United Methodist Church, and most recently was a member of the Monroeton congregation. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Powell, Towanda and North Towanda. She participated in United Methodists Women’s groups, the Towanda UMC Critchlow Sunday School class, and served as a coordinator for the Towanda Mission Central Hub. She loved working with groups to prepare flood cleanup kits, health kits, birthing kits and school supplies tote bags to be distributed locally and around the world.
When Bernie joined an organization, she followed through with serving in various capacities, often as secretary, program coordinator or devotions leader. She was active in PARSE (Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees) and the Towanda Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.). She was always ready to peel potatoes, bake pies or wash dishes for dinners for family, friends and community. Over the years she and John enjoyed playing cards with friends. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes and did alterations for family and friends. She enjoyed quilting in her retirement years.
She was very involved with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to host a table at the O.E.S. annual holiday tea and was just thrilled when her great-granddaughters were able to join her table. A country girl at heart, Bernie really enjoyed family picnics, weekends on Seneca Lake and Sunday hikes and hotdog roasts on Barclay Mountain.
Fond memories of her willingness to help and her ready smile will be cherished by family and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Melvin and James, sisters Greta, Sara Jane, Junia, T. Grace and Hilda.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by son, David J. (Sue) Landmesser of Towanda, daughters, Nancy Sarver of Dresden, N.Y., and Susan (Rick) Rossetti of Largo, la.L, brothers Gordon Berry of Clearwater, Fla. and G. Dale Berry of Towanda. She is also survived by granddaughters Jenifer Landmesser Johnson (Matthew), Sara Landmesser Brown (Joshua), Gilyan Barrett Buxton (Mike) and grandson Jacob Barrett. Bernie had two great-granddaughters, Marlee Grace and Emilee Rose Johnson. She was anticipating the arrival of a third great-granddaughter, Lizzie Sue Buxton, in December 2020.
Calling hours will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave, Towanda, PA 18848. Please observe COVID-19 safety guidelines when attending the service. Officiating the service will be Pastor Kathleen Keller. Burial will follow at the Standing Stone Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Bernice’s name, to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832, the Monroeton Public Library, P.O. Box 145, Monroeton, PA 18832, the Towanda Area Christian Outreach (TACO) Food Pantry, P.O. Box 463, Wysox, PA 18854, or other charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.