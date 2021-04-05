Paul Stanley Sweitzer, 71, well known Towanda resident of 217 Poplar Street, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away Tuesday evening March 30, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
Paul was born in Bradford, PA on January 28, 1950, to parents Barbara A. Kahle and Stanley J. Kahle. Following the death of his father, his mother Barbara was re-married to Richard M. Sweitzer in 1956. As the oldest of five, he was a ringleader of many mischievous adventures with his siblings and later on, his friends.
Paul was a 1968 graduate of Towanda High School where he was a star athlete in track, football, and basketball. He attended Bloomsburg University and was subsequently employed at Pocono Manor Inn, Pocono Manor, Pa.
Paul owned The Hub Store in Towanda for a number of years and then joined Henry Dunn, Inc. where he served as a licensed insurance and real estate broker and appraiser for 30 years. He never had plans to retire and was lucky enough to see his lifelong best friend at work each day.
Paul lived life to the fullest, he had so many fantastic experiences and stories, a contagious laugh, and a heart of gold; he loved his family and friends wholeheartedly. He enjoyed playing golf, skiing, spending time at Lake Wesauking and following his grandchildren’s interests. He never met a stranger, every person, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet.
Paul was always willing to be of assistance to others and was passionate about spreading the word of God. He participated in multiple missionary works in Peru, where he met his wife Llanina. He attended Victory Church in Troy, Pa., proudly wearing Victory Church t-shirts everyday.
Paul was dedicated to the Towanda community and civic affairs as member and past president of Towanda Borough Council and member of the Towanda Economic Development Board, Towanda-Wysox Municipal Authority, and the Towanda Union Sub Committee. Additionally, Paul served on the boards of Serve, Inc. and The Main Link.
Paul is survived by his wife, Llanina Pinchi Sweitzer, daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Mike Rozycki, grandchildren, Zach, Ryan, and Dylan Rozycki, stepchildren, Nahomy Hidalgo, Asher Arevalo, Brooks Greenland and husband Bill, several step-grandchildren, brothers, Mark Sweitzer, James Sweitzer, Richard Sweitzer as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Linda Lee Charles Sweitzer on July 11, 2005, and sister, Molly Sweitzer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Victory Church, Troy, Pa. with Pastor Josh Payne officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. Contributions may be directed to Victory Church, 645 E. Main St., Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Paul Stanley Sweitzer. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.