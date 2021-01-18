John Findon Perry II, 30, of Sayre, Pa. passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
He was born on March 3, 1990, in Sayre, Pa. the son of Eric Perry and Kathryn A. Bonning.
John loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his son who was his world. He loved playing catch and fishing with his son. John was the life of the party. He loved music and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He enjoyed gardening and growing his own food. John was employed with Pudgie’s Pizza in Waverly since he was 16 and worked at Sopranos.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather; John Findon Perry, maternal grandparents; Tom and Maryanne Walsh, and his close friend, Bo.
John is survived by his wife of 3 years, that he has been with for the last 10 years; Jena L. Perry, son; John Findon Perry III, parents; Kathryn A. Bonning and Joshua Allen and Eric and Susan F. Perry; stepfather; Ray Bonning, paternal grandmother; Ethel Perry, paternal grandparents; Mike and Jane Bonning, siblings; Seth Perry, Zakry Bonning, Patrick Bonning, Sarah Bonning, Abigail Bonning, Ashley Stillman, Taylor Stillman, Shara Stillman, Jack Allen Jillian Allen, and Juliet Allen. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles; Bonnie and Joe Manzari, Cindy and Ron Lerche, Robert Frisbie, Jr., John Frisbie, Coreena and Jim Stanton, Kellie and Greg Ficarro, Kristi and Ron Walker, Meci Bonning and her companion Marc, Tom and Emily Walsh, Amy Bonning and her companion Bob, Shawn Bonning and his companion Stacey, nieces and nephews; Emma Grems, Triston Grems, Jaslynn Bonning, Aiden Stillman, Kamdyn Hayes, Kolton Benson, Alexis Perry, Robbie, Annaliese, Cambric Benson, and Abigail Perry, several cousins, and best friends; Jon Perry, Jimmy Terwilliger, Derek Durgin, Joe Terwilliger, Benjamin Borko, Cody Cunningham, and many more friends.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to: Guthrie Federal Credit Union, 104 North Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840, Att.: Jena Perry to help offset future expenses for the family.
