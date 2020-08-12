Laurence Sager, 76, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Monday. August 10, 2020 at Elderwood Care at Waverly.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lavern and Reka Davenport Sager; and his sister, Evelyn.

Larry is survived by his children Randy Sager and Rob Sager of Waverly; daughter, Jennifer Russo-Sager of LI; brother, Russell Sager of FL; grandchildren, Britny, Alexis and Jazon; a great grandson and great granddaughter; and his loving cat, Love; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Larry attended Sayre and Waverly schools. Larry worked at Kennedy Valve in Elmira for over 15 years. He loved sports and watching his Yankees. He enjoyed traveling and the outdoors.

A memorial service to honor Larry's life will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. William Wells officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.