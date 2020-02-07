Carol Louise Ayers of Owego, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 at the home of her friend, advocate and best supporter Susan Harnett, at the age of 82.
Carol was predeceased by her sister, Cathleen Ayers; brother, George Ayers; and parents Stanley and Clarissa (Ketchum) Ayers.
Carol is survived by her nieces, Melody Simmons (Darryl) and Harmony Ayers-Friedlander (William), several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and many close friends and neighbors.
Carol was a graduate of Tioga Central High School and later received a degree from Broome Community College. Starting as one of the first telephone operators in Owego, she worked for Bell Telephone and later for Verizon for her entire career. She was a member of the Pioneers, a telecom volunteer network across the U.S. and Canada, where she was recognized for her volunteerism and service to her community.
Carol had a great sense of adventure and love of life. After saving up enough money from her first job, she traveled across the country with her friends Joan Bucek and Linnolee Carrier and traveled a bit further with Linnolee to Europe where they met Winifred Lever in England. The four remained dear friends throughout their lives. While Carol enjoyed seeing the world, she was happiest living on the farm and caring for her cows. One could say she is survived by Freckles, Nanny Cow, Dorthea, Forrest, Lucy and the other cows that she loved and cared for like her own children. She also loved gospel and country music. She played the piano, flute and accordion and sang in a community chorus. She enjoyed the stock market as well and combined these talents as the church treasurer and organist at Mountain Chapel for many years. Carol was an avid reader and loved history. She was also a staunch supporter of local youth sports, having played basketball in her youth. She delighted in local team victories especially her alma mater – Go Tigers!
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Road, Owego, N.Y., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020 from noon-1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Curtis Carter officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date at Halsey Valley Cemetery.
Carol was a gardener and loved flowers, so please feel free to honor her life with them, as well as consider a donation to Tioga Central School Sports Programs in her name. For more information, please contact Richards Funeral Home at (607) 687-3210 or visit www.RichardsFH.com.