Myrtle E. Dyke Rice, 98, of Athens, PA passed away Wednesday evening, February 12, 2020 at the Athens Health Care Center.
Myrtle was born in Mansfield, Pa. on September 29, 1921 the daughter of Clayton Dyke and Stella Cleveland Dyke. She was a graduate of Mansfield High School with the Class of 1939. On June 14, 1941, Myrtle married Ivan Rice in Mansfield, Pa.
In early years, Myrtle was employed by Corning Glass in Wellsboro, and was subsequently employed as a physician’s aide with the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre for 20 years. She was a member of the Valley United Presbyterian Church.
Myrtle enjoyed sewing crocheting and bird watching. She is survived by her sons-in-law: Bruce Smith of Rochester, N.Y.; and Ralph Langford of Idaho; grandchildren: Tara Doland (Casey), Scott and Tabitha Smith, Shawn Langford and Jeff Langford; great-grandchildren: Natalia Langford, Evelyn Langford, Emma Smith, Peter Smith, Emma Smith, and Addyson Doland; sister-in-law, June Dyke of Millerton, Pa.; very good friend, Sue Port of Sayre; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Myrtle was predeceased by her husband, Ivan Rice in 1973; daughters, Doris Langford in 1998, Carol Rice Smith in 2010; siblings: Marjorie Shutter, Dorotha Burgett, Bertha Spencer, Lorretta Burley, Lettie Whitney, Bernice Stone, Sandford Dyke and Clayton Dyke.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home 314 Desmond St. Sayre, Pa.
Interment will be at a later date in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one's choice in memory of Myrtle E. Dyke Rice.