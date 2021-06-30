Nancy K. Bean, 82, of Litchfield, Pa., is now at peace and with her husband, Jim, after five months of separation. She passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa.
Nancy was born on Feb. 20, 1939, a daughter of the late Earl and Ethel (Liddiard) Johnston. In 1957, she graduated from Athens High School along with her husband-to-be, and a year later they were married on Feb. 22, 1958.
Nancy’s greatest joy was her family. She worked hard alongside Jim on their dairy farm in keeping their home a bright and warm place. One of her favorite outings were their camping trips to Pine Cradle and Hornbrook and she never missed an opportunity to watch the races at Tioga Downs. Nancy also cherished Maggie, her beloved border collie. In later years, she enjoyed playing cards and bingo and completing puzzles, as she and Jim were residents at the Bradford County Manor.
Nancy will be dearly missed by her four children: Carl “Buck” Bean of North Carolina, Michael Bean, Cathy (Myles) Robinson, and Carolyn (Fred) Eick; her grandchildren: Kelly, Colleen, Kari, Rachel, Julie, Andrea, Jason, Lori, Cindy, Becky, Jenny, and Timothy; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Barbara Bean and Stephanie Johnston; her brother, Frederick Johnston; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Mom also considered all nurses and staff at the Manor her friends, thank you for the love and care you showed her.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her daughter-in-law Pam Bean; her brother Francis Johnston; and her brothers-and-sisters-in-law Richard (Ruth) Bean, Robert Bean, and William “Bill” Bean.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m. at the Orange Hill Cemetery.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or St. Jude’s, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Nancy K. Bean.