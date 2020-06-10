Sallie L. McQuay, 84, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born June 6, 1936 in Williamsport, Pa., the daughter of the late Dale P. and Mable (Agnus) Oehrli.
Sallie was a receptionist in the Hematology Lab at Guthrie Healthcare Systems, retiring after 20 years of service. She was one of the most caring people you would ever meet and would always help anyone in need. She loved to sew and do pottery. Sallie was a long-time member of the Church of the Epiphany and a member of the Red Hatters Club.
She is predeceased by her husband George McQuay, Jr.
Sallie is survived children Stephen McQuay of Athens, Pa., Michael and Betty McQuay of Sayre, Pa., Patrick and Carla McQuay of Athens, Pa., and Timothy McQuay of Milford, Pa., grandchildren Lilian and Chad Foust of Troy, Pa., Stephanie and Chad Gable of Waverly, N.Y., Crystal McQuay of Sayre, Pa., Scott and Stacie McQuay of Athens, Pa., and Kristopher McQuay and fiancé Amanda of Wilmington, De., great-grandchildren Alex McQuay and Emily McQuay, and her companion Peter Marino of Williamsport, Pa.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sallie’s name to: Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson Street, Sayre, PA 18840.