Mildred M. Damian, 83, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Mary Kehler Beck; sisters, Jean Masaitis, Betty Hancock, Susanne Harvey and Sarah “Sally” Masaitis; brothers, Wesley Beck and Harold Beck.
Mildred is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, John Damian Sr.; children, John Damian Jr. of Watkins Glen, Janet LaRue of Waverly and Richard Damian of Athens; brother, James (Joan) Beck of West Hazleton, Pa.; grandchildren, Damian LaRue, Danielle LaRue and Jessica Damian Thompson; great-grandson, Hannibal Thompson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mildred was born in Hazleton, Pa., on Sept. 28, 1937 and went on to graduate from West Hazleton High School in 1955. She met and married the love of her life, John, in 1957. After John enlisted in the Army, they moved to El Paso, Texas, to serve at Fort Bliss. Mildred and John moved to the Valley and settled in Waverly to raise their three children. She enjoyed ice skating, swimming in the family’s pool, hiking, biking and was an avid reader. She loved her flowers and gardens. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church.
A memorial service to honor Mildred’s life will be held at a later date.
