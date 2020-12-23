On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Thomas Edgar Lincoln died in Webster, N.Y., at the age of 79.
Tom was born in Waverly, fourth of five children of Marion Redman Lincoln and Leon L. Lincoln Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jan, son Michael, and grandsons Nathan and Matthew, all of Webster, N.Y.; brothers, Fred (Maureen) of Albany, N.Y., and Jon of Sayre Pa.; sisters Barbara (Donald) Park of Waverly and Joan (Robert) Aronstam of Bloomsburg, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews, who adored him.
Tom was recently predeceased by his sister-in-law, Barb Sickler Lincoln.
His quick wit, easy manner and gift of storytelling endeared him to his family and friends.
Tom grew up on Moore Street in Waverly, a block from Shepard Hills Golf Club, where he and his brother Jon caddied in their youth. His love of golf persisted, and he became an avid and accomplished golfer. Reading was a favorite pastime; especially history and anything to do with Abraham Lincoln (Abe being his sixth cousin five times removed!).
Tom and his close friend Jim Newman (originally from Sayre), headed to Rochester to look for employment in the 1960s. Tom was hired by Eastman Kodak, where he was employed for over 30 years. Upon retiring from Kodak, he worked at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Rochester, N.Y., for several more years.
Tom was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1959. He enjoyed attending his high school reunions and reconnecting with old friends. He earned an Associate Degree from Monroe Community College.
Tom was an avid Penn State Football fan and with season passes, attended games along with his brother Jon for many years.
Interment will be at Webster Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association.
Remembrances may be sent to the family at jlincoln1216@charter.net.