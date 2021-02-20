William E. Wolcott, Jr., 84, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away in Holly Springs, N.C., embraced and surrounded by his children on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
He was born on July 30, 1936, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late William E., Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Evans) Wolcott.
William was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Stroehmann Bakeries and was the Owner/Operator of Boody’s Bar in Waverly. William was a people person, who would talk to anyone at any time. He enjoyed reminiscing about old times. William could keep anyone entertained as he shared his stories by the hours. He was a lover of all animals.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Betty (Soper) Wolcott in 2018, great-granddaughter, Baby Wolcott, and his brothers, Tom Wolcott, Jack Wolcott, Richard Wolcott, and Lloyd Beatty.
William is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Arlene Wolcott of State College, Pa., daughter, Brenda Wolcott of Syracuse, N.Y., daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Paolo Gavazza of Holly Springs, N.C., grandson and his wife, Erik and Ashley Wolcott of Pflugersville, Tex., granddaughters, Julia Wolcott of State College, Pa. and Alessia Wolcott-Gavazza of Holly Springs, N.C., and his great-granddaughters, Claire and Chloe Wolcott. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Lane (affectionately referred to as “E”) and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810.
Committal and burial will follow at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, N.Y. 14892.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com