Clarice Joyce Crone Jones Ashley went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ and family on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
Clarice was predeceased by her husband and best friend Lewis D. Ashley.
Clarice is survived by three sisters, Nancy (Charles) Thompson, Esther (Mel) Kepner and Frances (Bill) Taylor, all in North Port, Fla.; one beloved brother, Clarence Ronald (Bonnie) Crone of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a beloved niece, Doris (Ed) Miraglia of Wildwood, Fla.; three loving sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen L. and Dawn Jones of Olean, N.Y., Alan J. and Sherry Jones of Galivants, S.C., and Daniel B. and Karen Jones of Sugar Hill, Ga.; one granddaughter, Holley Jo Sabia of Jacksonville, Fla.; two great-grandsons, Justin Sabia and Jacob Heaton; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Heaton; one very special daughter-in-law from Myrtle Beach, Judy Jones, who loved Clarice like a mom.
Clarice was born in Sayre, Pa., on March 29, 1933 to Clarence and Carrie Ervin Crone. Clarice was the oldest of their family. Clarice graduated from Athens High School in 1951. She participated in all the extracurricular activities she was eligible for. Clarice and Lewis were married for 34 exciting and memorable years in the Big Flats Wesleyan Church, Big Flats, N.Y.
Clarice was a loyal member for 21 years at Englewood Good Shepherd Church in Englewood, Fla.
Clarice will be laid to rest alongside Lewis D. Ashley in the Sarasota Veterans Memorial Cemetery.