Shirley J. Schreiber, 87, of Lavon, Texas, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Baylor Scott and White Hospital, Rowlett, Texas.
Shirley was born in a log cabin in Bullitt County, Kentucky. She was the widow of Bernard Schreiber, and is survived by seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
Shirley liked to stay in log cabins with family and friends around her. She enjoyed over 50 get-aways over the past few years, traveling and staying in several different states. She was an avid reader, sang in the church choir, collected vintage buttons and antiques, and cultivated long lasting friendships with open arms and welcoming hugs. She was known as Mom, Momma, Buttonlady, Lady Bug, Punkin’, and Shirleymom, just to name a few.
Shirley had a generous spirit and supported several organizations and charities when able: The Christian Appalachian Project, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Commission to Every Nation, local food banks and giving trees. In lieu of flowers or a service, please consider donating to your local food banks or charity of your choice in her honor.