David Walsh Brubaker, 78, of Hillcrest Drive, Towanda, Pa. passed away early Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa. after a period of declining health.
Very fond of his community, Dave worked many years as a state police officer and township supervisor and in numerous organizations, ever serving, protecting and honoring others.
Dave was born May 16, 1941, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., the eldest son of Charles Albert and Agnes Marie Walsh Brubaker. He grew up in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, Pa., graduating from Columbia High School in 1959.
Dave was active in Boy Scouting and became an Eagle Scout. In 1957, he attended the National Scout Jamboree in Valley Forge, Pa., and in 1958, spent three weeks at the Philmont Scout Reservation near Raton and Cimarron, N.M., with a contingent from Lancaster County hiking through the mountains of New Mexico every day.
On Aug. 24, 1959, he entered the U.S. Army. After training for the military police, he served at Sandia Base, N.M., until August 1961. He then was sent to France and served with the 520th MP Co. and British Army Royal Military Police at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, near Paris. SHAPE was the military arm of NATO, which protected member nations during the Cold War. While at SHAPE, Dave was assigned to the detail protecting the Supreme Allied Commander of Europe at that time, four-star U.S. Air Force Gen. Lauris Norstad.
Dave was proud of his family’s military heritage. His grandfather, Jacob Samuel Brubaker, fought in the Philippines during the Spanish-American War and was discharged as a battery sergeant, U.S. Army. His father served in the Army in the 1930s in Panama with the 14th Infantry Regiment and again in World War II, teaching first sergeants how to prepare Army paperwork and then in infantry Officer Candidate School for the proposed invasion of Japan. The war ended after the atomic bombs were dropped, and he was discharged. Dave’s brother “Nip” served six years in the Marines, and his brother Bill was in the Army.
After Dave’s honorable discharge Nov. 9, 1962, he briefly worked in retail before joining the Washington, D.C., Police Department and was based in the 12th Precinct. While there, he served as a police officer during President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. He was assigned two days at the U.S. Capitol for House Un-American Activities Committee hearings for people who went to Cuba, violating U.S. laws at that time. Both days resulted in riots. He worked two weeks as a detective, resigning Feb. 17, 1964.
On Feb. 20, 1964, he enrolled at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. After graduating, he served at the Towanda State Police Barracks from June 5, 1964, to Feb. 1, 1979, when he transferred to Dushore. He returned to Towanda in early October 1982, serving as fire marshal for Bradford, Sullivan and part of Wyoming counties. He retired March 1, 1991, after nearly 27 years in the state police.
Not content to sit at home, though, Dave started his own private-investigating and phone-answering businesses. Although not active in these in later years, he had his “private-eye” license until his death.
Education was important to Dave. He attended the University of New Mexico while in the Army, and American University, in Washington, and the University of Maryland at College Park while a D.C. policeman. In April 1968, he enrolled at Elmira College and enrolled every term until May 1976, earning an A.A.S. in law enforcement and corrections in 1971, a B.S. in criminal justice in 1974 and an M.S. in education in 1976.
On Nov. 28, 1964, Dave and Carol Jean DeWitte married in Wayne, N.J., and they shared 54 years of marriage. He affectionately called Carol “Bear” and he credits “The Bear” with a successful marriage. They raised two children, Eileen Marie Brubaker Cunningham, who passed away April 26, 2002, and Charles Jacob Brubaker, who lives in Hawley, Pa., with his wife, Corie, and children, Brynn Eileen and Gemma Jean Brubaker.
Dave was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Towanda; the Towanda Area Jaycees; Naiad Linta Fire Co., since April 1971; the Towanda Fire Department (life member), being active for 25 years; the National Rifle Association; the Towanda Rifle and Pistol Club; and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks No. 2191 (life member). He was a former member of the Towanda Lions Club and Knights of Columbus.
Dave also belonged to the Pennsylvania State Police Historical, Educational and Memorial Center, a state police museum in Hershey built and financed by retired troopers and public and private donors. He served 12 years on its board and was named a director emeritus. He graduated from four programs at the National Fire Academy, in Emmittsburg, Md., and also served as a fire and arson instructor there. He belonged to the Fraternal Order of Police PSP Lodge No. 43 and was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Association of Arson Investigators, serving four years as president.
He was a North Towanda supervisor since Jan. 1, 1996, and an active member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors for many years. He served on the statewide Resolution and Rules committees, reviewing proposed legislation from 1,400-plus second-class townships.
Dave was a devoted life member of Post 42, American Legion, in Towanda. In its honor guard, he assisted with many military funerals, including those for numerous World War II veterans. He also obtained full uniforms for the honor guard.
Also very important to Dave was the veterans’ organization La Societe Des 40 Hommes Et 8 Chevaux (Society of 40 Men and Eight Horses), to which he belonged 26 years. His local chapter was Voiture 549, and Dave was active in and proud of its scholarship presentations to nursing students.
After visiting Normandy, France, while in the Army, Dave developed a deep interest in World War II. He was a charter member of the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, first known as the “D-Day Museum,” and became acquainted with famed author Stephen Ambrose, a professor at the University of New Orleans who, over 20 years, created and built the museum. Dave accompanied Ambrose on three World War II group excursions to Europe, including one in 1994 that involved five of the original “Band of Brothers.”
Because of his interest in military history, Dave joined the official historical societies of the 8th Air Force, 88th Infantry Division and 29th Infantry Division.
He was proud that he put his children through college, Eileen at Juniata College and Charles, Mansfield University.
Dave is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Charles, and his family; his brothers, Julian Charles “Nip” Brubaker and wife Kathy, and William Harold Brubaker and wife Dorothy, all of Carsonville, Pa.; and his sisters-in-law, Kathleen Taggart, Susan Beth O’Donnell and Susan Hodgden DeWitte, all of New Jersey.
In addition to his daughter, he was predeceased by his parents; his brothers-in-law, Bruce Edward and Russell James DeWitte; and Carol’s parents, Russell James and Caroline (Mayer) DeWitte.
Over the years, Dave, Carol, Eileen and Charles vacationed in numerous places in the U.S. Eileen’s high school graduation was celebrated with a trip to Disney World and then on to Cape Kennedy and a second vacation to various parts of Florida. They traveled on the American Queen steamboat on the Mississippi River. They also journeyed to Alaska and took the Canadian train from Vancouver to Toronto. Other vacations included Bermuda and the Caribbean; Rehobeth and Dewey beaches, Del.; the Bronx and Philadelphia zoos; the Outer Banks, N.C.; and El Salvador with Elmira College alumni.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third St. Towanda, Pa. with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor as celebrant. Interment will follow in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, Pa. with full honors accorded by Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, La Societe Des 40 Hommes et 8 Chevaux Voiture Locale No. 549 and the Pennsylvania State Police.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 Third St., Towanda, Pa. 18848 or to the Locale No. 549 40 et 8 Nursing Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 14, Towanda, Pa. 18848 in memory of David Walsh Brubaker. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.