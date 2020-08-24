On August 20, 2020, Kenny finished his final journey surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Edith Pelton and Kenneth Mosier on April 22, 1968 in Sayre, Pa.
After completing his education at Red Rock Job Corps in Sullivan County, Pa. he enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly served his country for 9 years before being honorably discharged. After his service, he found love, acceptance, and a camaraderie with the Desisti family. For over 27 years he worked at Desisti Properties with his best friends, his soul brothers- Vincent and Johnny Desisti Jr.
He was a hard worker, beloved brother, uncle and friend. His life motto was “work hard, play harder”. He loved the outdoors and lived for hunting and fishing… he enjoyed a good game of marbles, John Wayne movies, and old Western genre books. He played Doctor Dolittle 2 on replay and had a soft spot for children. Kenny was often seen around his community helping anyone in need, he even participated in a fundraiser football game.
He was predeceased by his mother, Edith, in 1999; his dad, Roy Kithcart Sr., in 1981; his great-nephew, Izeyah Wood, in 2008; long-time friend, David Myers, in 2012 and Johnny Desisti Sr. in 2014.
He is survived by his sister, SueAnn Mickle, of Owego, N.Y.; sister, Edith (Paul) Keeney, of Towanda, Pa.; Five nieces, one nephew and several great nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family. Please send any donations to the VFW Post 1536 in Sayre, Pa. in honor of Kenneth (Kenny) Mosier.
On your darkest days, when you miss him the most, just close your eyes and you will hear him say…… “How do you like me now!?”
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Kenny’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservce.com