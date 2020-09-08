Louis R. Young, 85, of Waverly, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord with his family by his side at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
He was born on March 1, 1935 in Athens, Pa., the son of the late Gerald and Beatrice (Post) Young.
Louis was a graduate of Waverly High School, Class of 1954. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1957-1959. Louis loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He never missed any of his grandchildren’s sporting events or dance recitals. He loved to travel to Lancaster, Pa. with his family and treasured the special family trip to Myrtle Beach. Louis was an accomplished home remodeler and he loved working in his garden. He was a loyal N.Y. Giants fan and was an avid writer, journaling family history and events. He was a man of deep faith and was a longtime member of the First Church of God, Sayre.
He is predeceased by his grandson; Kenny Young, and siblings; Helen Erb, Fred Young, Emery Young, Mary Phillips, and Reva Cardi.
Louis is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years; Geraldine (Rogers) Young, daughter and son-in-law; Kathie and John Deierlein of Norwich, N.Y., son; Dale Young of Waverly, N.Y., son and daughter-in-law; Tim and LuAnn Young of Sayre, Pa., grandchildren; Jay and Susan Deierlein, Jillian and Ken Porché, Kristine and Matt Podolinski, Tyler and Tara Young, Emily Deierlein and fiancé Tim Berguson, and Kelsey Young, great-grandchildren; Sophie, Grier, Kennie, Miles, Marin, and Owen, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held on September 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Louis’ memory to: First Church of God, 416 North Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA, 18810.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.