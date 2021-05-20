Donald “Don” E. Ross, 85, of Milan, Pa., passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Bradford County Manor, following an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1935, in Towanda, Pa., to the late William and Edna (Fenton) Ross.
Don was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a hard worker and spent most of his life doing just that. He was employed with Ingersoll Rand, Athens, building tools and for many years owned his own business in Milan on Route 220 doing repairs on many different items. He served on the Athens Area School Board and was past president.
He was a good grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and followed Misericordia Football.
He is predeceased by his spouse Margaret (Ryan) Ross, brothers William “Buster” Ross, and Richard “Dick” Ross, brother-in-law Richard Vosik, sisters-in-law Marilyn Wheaton Ross and Jean Vincent Ross, father-in-law and mother-in-law Dennis and Mary Ryan, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law John and Mary Alice Ryan, Dennis Ryan, Joseph and Alberta Ryan, and Mary Ann Harris.
Donald is survived by his children Teresa (Albert) Ondrey, Rose (Robert Roper) Ross, Donald Ross, Mark (Patti) Ross, Michael Ross, and William Ross, grandchildren Margaret “Maggie” Ondrey, Sean Ondrey, Christopher “Chris” Ondrey, Elizabeth “Liz” Ondrey, Peyton Ross, and Chase Ross. He is also survived by his siblings Eugene “Gene” Ross, Gerald “Jerry” Ross, George “Jay” (Marilyn) Ross, Ronald “Ronnie” (ReeAnn) Ross, and Katherine “Kathy” Vosik, sister-in-law Joan Ross, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.