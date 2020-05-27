Merrill D. Aumick, 79, of Chemung, New York, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Merrill’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.